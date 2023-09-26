Hyderabad: Security beefed up for Milad un Nabi, Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police are taking all necessary measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city ahead of Ganesh Visarjan and Milad un Nabi in the city. For peace and security, policemen, along with the rapid action force, have been deployed in the city.

The police are extra vigilant at religious places in the city. At prominent mosques and temples, heavy security force has been deployed.

Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 18. The festival will conclude on September 28 with Ganesh Visarjan.

Police have made heavy security arrangements in the city as some of the pandals have already started Ganesh Visarjan.

The heavy deployment of the force in Hyderabad is due to the fact that this year, the dates of Ganesh Visarjan and Milad un Nabi coincide.

Earlier, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand announced that bursting or throwing firecrackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited till 6 a.m. on September 30. He also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Milad un Nabi will be celebrated on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, which falls on September 28. Though the procession is taken out on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, this year, it is postponed as the date coincides with Ganesh Visarjan.

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee recently made the decision to take out the Milad un Nabi procession on October 1. The decision was made to avoid any untoward incidents.