Hyderabad: Nepali gang robs businessman of Rs 5 cr worth valuables

Hyderabad: A businessman was robbed of valuables worth around Rs. 5 crore by his Nepali security guard and his associates in the city.

Rahul Goel, who lives at Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad, had employed a man Kamal, a native of Nepal as a watchman. Kamal along with his family stayed in the servant quarters in the bungalow of Rahul.

On Sunday morning, Rahul and his family members went to attend a social gathering at a farmhouse located on the city outskirts and returned on Tuesday evening. To his shock, Rahul found the watchman and his family members were not present in their house.

“Rahul went inside the house and found the cupboards ransacked in the bedroom. He claimed that Rs. 49 lakh cash, 4 kgs of gold, and 10 kgs of silver were stolen. The prime suspect is the watchman and his family,” said G Lingeshwar Rao, SHO Ramgopalpet.

Police formed special teams to catch Kamal and his family members. “After we nab them if Kamal was involved in the crime or other persons. So far we are trying to track them down,” said the SHO.

Sources said the police managed to catch some members of the family of Kamal in Mumbai.