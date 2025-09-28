Hyderabad sees 17 pc reduction in crime in one year: Report

Hyderabad: A report released by the Hyderabad police on Sunday, September 28 revealed that city witnessed 17 percent reduction in crime since August 2024.

Addressing a review meeting, the incumbent Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said that there is a significant reduction in crime in Hyderabad compared to last year.

From September 2023-August 2024 there were 85 murder cases and from September 2024- August 2025 there were 73 murder cases, a reduction by 14 percent. There were 259 attempt murder cases last year, as compared to 185 this year, a reduction by 29 percent.

2,049 cases of causing hurt intentionally were reported last year as compared to 2,037 till August 2025, a reduction by 25 percent. As many as 698 cases of kidnaping were reported in 2024 as compared to 616 this year, a reduction of 12 percent.

There were 4,348 cases of cybercrime last year as compared to 3,745 this year, a reduction by 14 percent.

Cybercrime detection

The Hyderabad police have demonstrated commendable performance in tackling cybercrime. Not only has the number of cases declined, but the detection rate has also improved from 40 percent last year to 42 percent this year.

From September 2023-August 2024 5,484 property offences were registered, while in the current year (Sept 2024 – Aug 2025), the number fell to 4,082 a reduction of 26 percent. The recovery rate also improved from 54 percent last year to 55 percent this year.

Last year, five cases of murder for gain were detected and the recovery rate was 2 percent. From September 2024-August 2025 there were three cases of gain for murder, two were detected and the recovery rate was 83 percent. It marked a reduction by 40 percent

Out of 251 cases of robbery last year, 237 were detected, and the recovery rate was 85 percent. This year 135 case of robbery were reported, out of which 128 were detected, with a recovery rate of 33 pecent, a reduction by 46 percent.

Out of 450 cases of burglary last year, 298 were detected and the recovery rate was 61 percent. This year, out of 443 cases 284 cases were detected and the recovery rate was 80 percent, a reduction in cases by 2 percent.

There were 4,778 cases of theft last year out of which 2,616 were detected, with a recovery rate of 50 percent. From September 2024-August 2025, 3,501 cases of theft were reported out of which 1,944, a recovery rate of 51 percent.

Crime against women

From September 2023 to August 2024, 632 cases of rape were reported, compared to 485 from September 2024 to August 2025, a reduction by 23 per cent. 11 cases of dowry death were reported last year compared 13 this year, an increase by 18 per cent.

Last year 265 cases of women being kidnapped were reported, as compared to 237 this year, a decline by 10 percent. 1,358 cases of harassment were reported last year as compared to 1,351 this year, a decrease by 1 percent.

As many as 1,004 cases of outraging the modesty of women were reported last year, compared to 803 this year, a decline by 20 percent.

In a stetement, the Hyderaba police comissioner said that the Hyderabad City Police have worked together as a team to safeguard peace and security, achieving remarkable results.

“As a result, festivals, processions, and public meetings in the city are being conducted peacefully without disturbances. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every officer and staff member for this success,” he added.

He concluded by saying that proved that with collective effort, we can achieve anything. Let us continue with the same spirit and work towards making Hyderabad a ‘CrimeFree City.