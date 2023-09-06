Hyderabad sees high demand for different models of Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: As the city gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the demand for different models of Ganpati idols have increased in Hyderabad with Chandrayaan-3 model of idols being among the highest. The demand for Eco-friendly idols is also on the rise, local vendors said.

Naveen Jaiswal, a vendor in Himayath Nagar, said, ” I have been selling the Ganesh Idols for the past 25 years. We have all the varieties of Ganesh starting from 500 to 65,000. We have different varieties of Ganesh Idols. We also have Eco-friendly Ganesh. We have customers from Maharashtra and Telangana and people from far away who come to buy Idols here.”

While explaining the demand for different types of Ganesha models, he said, “We have different types of models like Ganesh in Cloth with Dhoti, Shawl and Pagidi. We also have the Chandrayaan-3 model which has a huge demand. We have 1-foot to 2-foot Eco-friendly idols. We have got the idols from Mumbai, Pune and other states. We have around 300 different models of Ganesh idols.”

Local vendors said that the customers are coming to buy Ganesha idols from the shops as the rates of idols are reasonable.

“The shop is a 25-year-old shop and we have been buying the Idols for 15 years. Rates are nominal and have different varieties of Ganesh Idols like Lalbaugh ka raja, Dagdu Ganesh, and Chintaamani Ganesh,” Prem, a customer, said.

“There are many sellers in Hyderabad and they’re selling unique models of Ganesha idols this time,” he added.