Hyderabad sees sharp 90 percent drop in tomato prices

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 27th August 2023 9:44 am IST
Tomato price skyrockets in Hyderabad due to rainfall in Telangana
Hyderabad: The prices of tomatoes, which surged following last month’s rainfall in Telangana and other states in India, are now witnessing a decline in Hyderabad.

The prices that had soared up to Rs 200 per kg have recently dropped to Rs 50-60 per kg. Yesterday, the prices dipped further to Rs 20-25 per kg in the retail market.

The drop in tomato prices took place following the rise in the supply of the pulpy fruit. Moreover, the decline in sales volumes has also contributed to the dip. Earlier, following the rise in tomato prices in Hyderabad, people were not buying them and instead were focusing on other vegetables.

Last month, tomato prices soared in the city due to heavy losses in crops in other districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, from where the vendors import them.

Due to the surge in prices, even many restaurants and eateries had started cutting down on the use of pulpy fruit in food preparation.

Now, as tomato prices have started declining, the situation has returned to normal with a rise in sales volume and the return of the pulpy fruit in food preparations in restaurants and eateries.

