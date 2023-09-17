Hyderabad: Senior TDP leader Ali Masqati joins Congress

Hyderabad: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and noted businessman from Old City, Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati was inducted into the Congress party on Sunday at the venue of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Hyderabad.

He was accompanied by his well-wishers and Muslim leaders of the TPCC.

He joined the party formally in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and former minister Shabbir Ali.

The Masqati family for long is associated with local politics and is influential in the old city.

It is likely that Ali Masqati will be getting a ticket from Congress to contest in forthcoming Assembly polls.

Ali Masqati’s father Ibrahim bin Abdullah Masqati, who passed away in 2015, was elected as AIMIM’s MLA and served for two terms.

Ali Masqati joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2002 became a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and also served as Chairman of the Urdu Academy.