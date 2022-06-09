Hyderabad: Serial offender held for sexually assaulting minor

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th June 2022 11:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Serial offender held for sexually assaulting minor
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Chilkaguda police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor. The accused is a serial offender, who has been booked in the past for various crimes.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Imtiyaz a plumber, who is a resident of Amber nagar Warasiguda, Secunderabad. He befriended the minor on the pretext of love. The police stated that Imtiyas sexually assaulted the minor.

The victim approached the police, on and filed a complaint against Imtiyaz, based on which the police booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376(3), 366(A), 366, 354, 509 IPC Sec 5 r/w 6 , Sec 9 r/w 10 & Sec 12 of POCSO Act.

MS Education Academy

Imtiyaz is a serial offender jailed under the Preventive Detention Act in 2019 and several other cases under various sections of the IPC.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button