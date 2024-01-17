Hyderabad: Servant among 4 held for burglary, jewellerly, cash recovered

Hyderabad: The Kollur police have arrested four people including a servant who worked at the house from where they stole gold and diamond ornaments, and Rs 6.5 lakh cash in December. Police have recovered the gold and diamond jewelry weighing 960 gram and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

The accused were identified as Prabhakar Malik, 28, the servant, and his three friends Tapan Das, Sachindra Das and Ratikanta Das.

Vineet G, DCP Madhapur, said the incident occurred in between In between December 21 and 26 at a villa located at Muppa Indraprastha, Osmanagar in RC Puram mandal belonging to Mulkala Sujatha. When the owner left for Delhi due to personal work, leaving behind both the servants Chandan and Prabhakar Malik.

“Prabhakar committed the theft of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 6,50,000 and escaped. After stealing the property Prabhakar went to Kondapur and the distributed the gold and cash among others,” said Vineet G.

A complaint was lodged with the police on January 9 when the owner found the items missing and the servant absent. The police filed a case and nabbed all the four accused.