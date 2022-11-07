Hyderabad: Service flat owners to be penalised for allowing parties without permits

The Cyberabad police warned the owners of service apartments against renting out service apartments without collecting ID proofs and mobile phone numbers and allowing guests to occupy them temporarily.

The police said that legal action will be initiated if guests are allowed to organize parties with liquor and music without permission from concerned authorities.

“Permission from GHMC and other departments concerned should be obtained before renting out premises for parties and get–together. Legal action will be initiated if the management shows any negligence,” said DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavali.

The police said that it has come to their notice that students in the name of weekend parties indulge in the consumption of ganja and drugs. “Parents should keep a watch on their children and monitor where they are going late in the night,” she advised.

The warning comes a few days after the Hyderabad police arrested a business management student for selling drug chocolate bars and a majority of the buyers were students between the age of 18 and 24 years.

The arrested man Rishi Sanjay Mehta (22), a resident of Narsingi, was selling drug chocolate bars to about 120 customers and 50 per cent were girls.

The police seized 48 bars of drug-laced chocolates and 40 grams of hash oil. “The communication between the drug peddlers and buyers is through symbols and not words so that no third person understands it,” said the official.

On Sunday, the Gachibowli police arrested three students who were allegedly selling drugs and seized 3.5 grams of MDMA and 35 grams of ganja.

Gundu Arun Kumar (23), Pedhabolin Yashwanth (24) and Gollapally Issac (24), were hosting a party for their friends at a flat in Gachibowli on Sunday night at an apartment after taking it on rent for Rs 4,000. On information, a raid was conducted and all three were arrested.