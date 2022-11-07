Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s wife meets Bandi Sanjay at BJP HQ

Hyderabad: Usha Bai, the wife of jailed Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Monday called on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the BJP headquarters in the city.

Usha Bai has been fighting court cases for the release of her husband since his arrest in August. Usha visited the State party headquarters for the first time after the arrest of her husband.

Also Read Telangana: Engineering student who set himself ablaze succumbs to burns

She urged Sanjay to extend his help in ensuring Raja Singh’s release. Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to the party high command urging them to lift the suspension imposed on the party MLA. It is learnt that the party high command is now planning to lift the suspension on Raja Singh as it is satisfied with the reply of the party MLA.

The party leaders are saying that Sanjay is not only making efforts for the withdrawal of the suspension of Raja Singh from the party but also holding discussions with the legal team of the party.

Raja Singh was sent to jail under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act after his controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a YouTube video uploaded on August 22, 2022.

His video created a nationwide uproar eventually leading to his arrest and suspension from the party.