Telangana: Engineering student who set himself ablaze succumbs to burns

Published: 7th November 2022 3:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Vamshi Patel, the 22-year-old student of Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, died late on Saturday, days after setting himself on fire, doused in sanitiser, on the college grounds.

The incident took place on Tuesday and Vamshi was rushed to the hospital by people who tried to help him. He suffered 80 percent burns and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to a preliminary report of the Ibrahimpatnam police, Vamshi had reportedly been downhearted for some time after being turned down by a female acquaintance.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. 

