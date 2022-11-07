Telangana: Drunk man kills father, assaults mother; arrested

Hyderabad: An 65-year-old man was murdered by his son in Vikarabad reportedly over a familial feud, on Saturday.

The victim, Mallaiah resided with his wife and son Mahesh in Naskal village in Pargi Mandal of the Vikarabad district.

The accused Mahesh got into a fight with his parents over family matters on Saturday night after returning home intoxicated, amid which he whacked his father on the head with a stick, out of anger.

Also Read https://telanganatoday.com/modis-demonetisation-a-colossal-failure-says-ktr-after-reports-on-cash-with-public

According to Pargi police, Mallaiah suffered a head injury and passed out immediately. Doctors who examined him declared him dead. The police also informed that the man struck his mother when she attempted to step in.

Following a tip, the police arrived on the scene, sent the woman to the hospital for treatment, and moved Mallaiah’s body to the morgue of a government hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.