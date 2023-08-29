Hyderabad: Several B.Ed, D.Ed candidates detained amid protest at Basheerbagh

Hyderabad: Scores of government job aspirants attempted to lay siege to the Commissioner and Director of School Education office demanding the government fill up the teacher’s posts in the state.

Following a protest call, hundreds of B.Ed and D.Ed candidates tried to march towards the office near Telecom Bhavan, Saifabad from Basheerbagh. They demanded that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao notify 13500 jobs for teachers, as he promised in the state Assembly.

The police force that was present attempted to stop them from moving ahead since there was no permission for the rally. The candidates who were adamant about going ahead with their protest broke the police cordon and rushed towards the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

The police resorted to a mild lathi charge and dispersed the gathering. Several men and women were taken into custody and dumped into police vehicles before being shifted to the police station.