Hyderabad: Several injured in Musheerabad clash over firecrackers

Hyderabad: Two groups clashed on Sunday, November 12, at Musheerabad over the bursting of crackers in a residential area.

Abdul Arafath, 19, a student and resident of Bholakpur, Musheerabad was at his house when a few children in the neighbourhood were bursting firecrackers and throwing them in front of his house, to which he objected. Following this, his neighbours, Lallu and his relatives Shiva, Ramesh, Sunil, Rajes and Ganesh abused him and later pelted stones at his house and attacked him with sticks.

At the same time, Arafath’s friends Abdul Javeed, Burhan Uddin, Waseem Uddin, his father Abdul Gaffar, Azharuddin, and Wajeed Ali came to his rescue and attempted to defend him. However, they too were beaten up.

In this incident, several received bleeding injuries and were rushed to Gandhi Hospital. This incident created tension in the area and police forces were pressed into service.

The police have registered a rioting case against Lallu and his kin, while Aarafath and others were also booked for physical assault. Further investigation is underway.