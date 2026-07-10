Hyderabad: Several tin sheds gutted in major fire at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in several tin sheds behind the Chaderghat Police Station near the Musi River at around 4:21 pm on Friday, July 10. Although no injuries were reported, massive losses are estimated as several sheds housing decoration materials, second-hand cars and other such materials were completely gutted.

Seven fire tenders responded to the incident and doused the fire within an hour. Speaking to reporters, locals alleged that the fire started from a cigarette left on a pile of dry leaves. However, officials said that the exact cause and damages are under investigation.

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Panic prevailed in the area, and traffic was disrupted as thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the sheds.

Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Khare Kiran Prabhakar and Chaderghat MLA Abdullah Balala also visited the spot.