Hyderabad: Several vehicles gutted in fire at Upparpally residential apartments

The fire accident took place at Green Residency Apartments situated at Dairy Farm Upparpally.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 1st September 2023 12:26 pm IST
Fire at Upparpally

Hyderabad: Around a dozen vehicles were gutted down in a fire at an apartment at Rajendranagar, Upparpally on Friday early morning.

The fire accident took place at Green Residency Apartments situated at Dairy Farm Upparpally.

The fire consumed nine motorcycles and a car parked in the cellar of the building.

MS Education Academy

On information from the police a fire engine came to the spot and doused the flames. Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit in the switchboard fixed in the cellar.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 1st September 2023 12:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button