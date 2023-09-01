Hyderabad: Several vehicles gutted in fire at Upparpally residential apartments

Hyderabad: Around a dozen vehicles were gutted down in a fire at an apartment at Rajendranagar, Upparpally on Friday early morning.

The fire accident took place at Green Residency Apartments situated at Dairy Farm Upparpally.

The fire consumed nine motorcycles and a car parked in the cellar of the building.

On information from the police a fire engine came to the spot and doused the flames. Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit in the switchboard fixed in the cellar.

Further investigation is underway.