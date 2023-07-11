Hyderabad: Sexual assault of class 2 boy at Old City school; case filed

Hyderabad: A minor boy studying in class II was allegedly sexually assaulted within the premises of Mukarram Jah High School in the city on June 26.

Though the incident took place in June, an FIR was registered at the Mirchowk police station on July 3 when the parents of the victim filed a complaint after receiving no response from the school’s management.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan, posted a copy of the FIR and alleged that no action has been taken against the culprits or management of the school so far despite a case being booked a week ago.

.@CPHydCity Sir, A minor boy was sexually assaulted in Mukramjah High School for which an FIR No: 156/2023 was registered in @shomirchowk PS limits, but till today no action has been taken against the culprits or management, Kindly take necessary action.

He further requested the Hyderabad city police and the south zone DSP to initiate a probe into the matter.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father has said that his son, studying at Mukarram Jah High School had gone back to school post the summer vacation.

However, one day, he suffered severe stomach pain and nausea after he returned home on June 26. Following this, he expressed reluctance to return to school the next day.

After querying the child over his reluctance, he narrated his ordeal which involved gory descriptions of sexual assault in the school toilet during the lunch hour by four boys who belonged to class IV and class VI.

The accused students also allegedly thrashed the victim when he resisted their action and even warned of beating him up every day if he disclosed it to anyone. The victim told his parents that a similar incident happened to him on June 19 as well.

After the disclosure, the victim’s parents informed the school authorities and principal of the incident the very next day and demanded action.

However, they lodged a complaint with the Mirchowk police after awaiting a response from the school management for over 7 days.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (using a child for pornographic purposes) and Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 has been booked against the accused.