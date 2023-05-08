Hyderabad: Cabbie saves six-year-old from rape in Errum Manzil

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl found a good samaritan in a cab driver when the latter saved her from getting raped by a 19-year-old man at Errum Manzil.

According to the Punjagutta police, the incident took place on Friday night when the cab driver was waiting for a pickup. He noticed the accused from a distance beating the girl.

Acting quickly, he intervened. Upon questioning, the accused claimed the girl was his daughter. However, the girl refuted her abuser’s claims and complained about pain in her private parts.

Following this, the cab driver immediately informed the police. The accused, a fruit vendor, was arrested under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and sent to judicial remand on Sunday.

“Had the driver not intervened on time, the situation would have been worse,” said a police officer.

The police officer revealed that the accused and the minor were residents of the same local slum. The accused would often force himself on her whenever she was alone, the police officer said.