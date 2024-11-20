Hyderabad: SFI-led front wins 3 key posts in EFLU students’ union election

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI)-led Left Front on Wednesday, November 20, triumphed in the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Students’ Union (SU) elections, organised the previous day. Its candidates emerged victorious for key posts, including vice president, general secretary, and representative of the internal complaints committee (ICC) for PhD.

The Democratic Front-led by Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Telangana Students’ Forum (TSF) secured the posts president and cultural secretary respectively.

For the president’s post, Porika Vikas from the Democratic Front was declared the winner. Fraternity Movement’s Shaheen Ahmed came second defeating Sumit Patel of ABVP as well as Ibrahim from the Disha Students’ Organisation.

For the post of vice president, Aarda A of the Student Federation of India secured the position defeating Ganesh Kumar from ABVP.

For the general secretary post, SFI’s Deena Elsa George emerged victorious while Ayush Anand from NSUI came second and ABVP candidate Ananta Barman was third.

The post of joint secretary was won by Noora Maisoon, a candidate of the Fraternity Movement. Fathimath Risha of Muslim Students Federation came second and ABVP’s Adarsh Singh secured the third position.

SFI-led Left Front on Wednesday triumphed in the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Students' Union (SU) elections, organised the previous day.



Its candidates emerged victorious for key posts, including vice president, general secretary, and representative of the… pic.twitter.com/4JHe54wd6H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 20, 2024

Democratic Front candidate Nella Sowmya was declared the winner for the post of cultural secretary. Soumya defeated Trisha from NSUI, ABVP’s Smruti Sahoo and an independent candidate.

The sports secretary post was won by NSUI candidate Arbaz Aman. He defeated SFI’s Sandeep Kullu and ABVP’s Abhijeet Kumar.

SFI candidate Sandra B Sajith defeated Fraternity Movement’s Saja KT and ABVP candidate Chhavi to be elected as the ICC PhD representative.

Independent candidate Lissuix George became the PG representative to ICC.

Shreya Kumari from ABVP became ICC’s UG representative who was elected unopposed as the candidate filed by the opposition was deemed ineligible due to their age limit.