Hyderabad: Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer’s kin demands PD Act against accused

Hyderabad: Shaik Hassan Bawazeer, brother of Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer who was murdered at Bandlaguda on August 11 has demanded that the police invoke the Preventive Detention Act against the accused involved in the murder case.

In a video message released on Thursday, Hassan Bawazeer demanded the police initiate the PD Act proceedings against the accused involved stating that two of them were rowdy sheeters.

“What if anyone tries to harm our family tomorrow? We lost a family member who kept on approaching police saying he would be killed. He was raising his voice on public issues and got killed,” he said.

The Bandlaguda police arrested four persons Ahmed Bin Hajeb, 20, a rowdy sheeter of Bhavaninagar police station involved in six cases, Ahmed Saadi, 50, rowdy sheeter of Chandrayangutta police station involved in 20 cases, Abdullah Saadi, 30, Chairman, Jalpally Municipality, and Mohammed Ayub.

Also Read Hyderabad: Akbar Owaisi attack case witness murdered in Bandlaguda

Two others, Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi are absconding.

“Saleh and Omer should be immediately arrested. I have confidence in C V Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and hope he will do justice,” said Hassan Bawazeer.

In the video message, he mentioned that Chandrayangutta sub inspector Pochaiah had given a complaint against Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer alleging he had threatened him by showing a knife.

“A police officer was threatened and he lodged a complaint a month later. It is surprising,” he asked.

Hassan Bawazeer thanked the people for standing by their side during hardship and said that they would continue their fight until they were given justice.

According to the police, the murder conspiracy to kill Sayeed Bawazeer was hatched by Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi, Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi who took the help of Hajeb and Ayub after assuring to pay them Rs 13 lakh if they killed Bawazeer.