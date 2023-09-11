Hyderabad: Shalibanda-Chowmohalla Palace road cries for attention

Hyderabad: Commuters traversing the Shalibanda – Chowmohalla Palace road in the Old City are facing inconvenience due to the deplorable state of the thoroughfare.

The condition of the road has deteriorated due to extensive pipeline work carried out in recent months. A year ago, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) undertook the digging of the road to lay pipes. Astonishingly, this project is still ongoing.

The works on the stretch between Standard Public School and Motigalli junction were completed some time ago. “The works near the Romaan Hotel were completed before last Ramzan. However, after the monsoon rains, the road now resembles a muddy puddle. It’s disheartening to see the authorities show such negligence, as they don’t seem to be interested in alleviating the hardships faced by daily commuters,” said Shahnawaz Uddin, a local resident.

The condition of the road near the Chowmahalla Palace’s main gate, right across from the Khilwat playground is even worse. The road’s width has been sliced by half, resulting in frequent traffic snarls. “In addition to the traffic chaos, the road’s treacherous condition poses a physical hazard,” complained Mohd Nadeem, a local shopkeeper.

In light of these concerns, the citizens have appealed to the authorities for immediate action. They implored the concerned agencies to take up road repair and restoration work without further delay.