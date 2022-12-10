Hyderabad: Sharmila on hunger strike for 2nd day; demands padayatra permit

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana chief, YS Sharmila continued her hunger strike on the second day after she was arrested on Friday near Tank Bund.

The doctors who carried out the medical checkup expressed fears that there was a possibility of severe dehydration, also posing danger to her kidneys due to electrolyte imbalance.

Sharmila’s demonstration was to protest against the police for refusing to give her permission to continue her statewide padayatra. She had started her fast at the Ambedkar statue, but the Hyderabad police quickly removed her and took her into custody.

Sharmila had reached the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund with a memorandum on democracy being “murdered” in Telangana by the KCR government. She had announced a fast unto death to protest the police’s denial of permission for her padayatra.



Earlier on Friday, Telangana minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyawati said that Sharmila has been fielded for the campaign against TRS. She alleged that Prime Minister Modi invited Sharmila to Delhi which is proof that she is his agent and acting at his behest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the real director of YS Sharmila’s play in Telangana, she added.

YS Sharmila was brought to her Lotus Pond residence following her arrest, where she sat on a fast-unto-death, protesting against the government’s rejection of her request to pursue padayatra.



Sharmila has also demanded an immediate release of her party leaders and said her strike would continue until their release.

Police at Lotus pond area has been preventing party workers from entering and a curfew-like environment has been reportedly observed near the place.



Moreover, the spate of arrests of party leaders continues with 40 party leaders in custody at Bollaram police station, since Friday.

Sharmila’s protest

Sharmila on November 28 lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the caravan for her padayatra was attacked and burned by workers belonging to the TRS.

Sharmila has been walking across the state as a part of her ongoing ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’. She remarked that her bus was set on fire and some of her followers were beaten up by TRS workers but no arrests have been made as of yet.

A day later, the Telangana High Court granted conditional permission to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila’s padayatra, after the party moved a lunch motion seeking the court’s nod to Praja Prasthanam Padayatra that was earlier cancelled by Narsampet police.

With this, YS Sharmila can resume her padayatra.

However, the yatra stays halted as the Warangal police denied giving her permission for the padayatra keeping in mind the tense conditions following the violence at Narsampet where TRS members attacked her caravan enraged by comments on a local party leader.