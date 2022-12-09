Hyderabad: YS Sharmila starts fast unto death; detained by cops

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party chief (YSRTP) YS Sharmila on Friday began a fast until death as part of her ongoing conflict with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government on Friday.

Sharmila’s demonstration was to protest against the police for refusing to give her permission to continue her statewide padayatra. She had started her fast at the Ambedkar statue, but the Hyderabad police quickly removed her and took her into custody.

Sharmila had reached the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund with a memorandum on democracy being “murdered” in Telangana by the KCR government. She had announced a fast unto death to protest the police’s denial of permission for her padayatra.

Sharmila on November 28 lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the caravan in which she was travelling was attacked and burned by workers belonging to the TRS.

Sharmila has been walking across the state as a part of her ongoing ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’. She remarked that her bus was set on fire and some of her followers were beaten up by TRS workers but no arrests have been made as of yet.

A day later, the Telangana High Court granted conditional permission to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila’s padayatra, after the party moved lunch motion seeking court’s nod to Praja Prasthanam Padayatra that was earlier cancelled by Narsampet police. With this, YS Sharmila can resume her padayatra.

Earlier on Friday, Telangana minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyawati said that Sharmila has been fielded for the campaign against TRS. She alleged that Prime Minister Modi invited Sharmila to Delhi which is a proof that she is his agent and acting at his behest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the real director of YS Sharmila’s play in Telangana, she added.