Hyderabad: SHE Team catches 678 men for misconduct during Bonalu

Hyderabad: Telangana Police SHE team caught 678 persons red-handed for alleged eve-teasing, stalking, harassment and inappropriate behaviour during the ongoing Bonalu festival across Hyderabad.

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According to Dr Lavanya NJP, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, as many as 122 complaints were received during the ongoing festival. “Of these, 25 people were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment along with fines. Timely investigation by the SHE Teams led to convictions in 13 cases,” the senior officer said.

Petty cases were also registered in which 26 people were convicted along with a fine of Rs 1,050 each. The court has directed them to perform community service. Eleven others were sentenced to up to three days of simple imprisonment and fine.