Hyderabad: She Teams arrest, jail 5 for harassing women

Hyderabad: Five persons were caught in different cases, for heckling and harassing women, by Hyderabad She Teams. A local court on Friday convicted all accused to imprisonment for a period of five or eight days.

In one case, the accused named K Murali, 35, a native of Madhapur was sent behind bars for eight days for making nude video calls to a woman from his neighbourhood and passing vulgar comments.

In the second case, the accused identified as M Anjaneyulu, an LB Nagar resident was sent to jail for five days for cheating a woman under the guise of love and maintaining an extra-marital affair with her.

In the third case, the accused named V Rajkiran, 32, a car driver from Banjara Hills was sent to jail for five days for assaulting and threatening his house owner lady.

Similarly in the fourth case, a 23-year-old car driver, Mohd. Shahbazuddin, was sentenced to eight days for heckling a woman motorist.

And in the fifth case, a watchman identified as V Ramachanddru was sent to jail for eight days for misbehaving and threatening a woman, who resides in the same apartment where the accused was working.