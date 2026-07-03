Hyderabad SHE Teams book 117 for harassing women, 14 convicted

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams received 102 complaints related to harassment of women during June and booked 117 offenders, while securing 14 convictions during the month.

As part of regular surveillance at vulnerable public locations, SHE Teams detected several cases of eve-teasing and harassment.

During special operations, six individuals were found allegedly harassing women by inappropriately touching them in public places, causing inconvenience, humiliation and distress to the victims. In separate cases, four transgender persons were booked for allegedly engaging in unlawful activities.

The offenders were immediately apprehended, and petty cases were registered against them under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Hyderabad City Police Act.

6 persons convicted

Subsequently, courts convicted six persons and sentenced them to three days of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

Additionally, two transgender persons were convicted in petty cases and fined Rs 1,050 each.

Apart from enforcement measures, SHE Teams continued to focus on preventive action and public outreach initiatives.

During June, a total of 1,267 awareness and surveillance programmes were conducted at schools, colleges, educational institutions, workplaces, public transport hubs, marketplaces and other vulnerable locations to educate people about women’s safety, legal provisions, cyber safety and responsible social behaviour.