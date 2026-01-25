Hyderabad SHE teams nabbed nearly 4K people for harassment in 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad SHE Teams resolved 1,149 complaints and apprehended 3,826 individuals in 2025, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said on Sunday, January 24.

He said that an analysis of cases revealed a worrying rise in cyber-related offences, with blackmail emerging as the most common complaint.

A total of 366 victims sought assistance from SHE Teams after offenders misused recorded video calls or private photographs to extort money or sexual favours.

Additionally, SHE Teams resolved 121 cases of midnight harassment through internet calls and 82 cases involving fake profiles and the circulation of obscene content on WhatsApp.

Also Read Cyberabad Police rescues 337 children in a week

Police also received at least 50 cases where women reported severe mental distress due to repeated abusive calls from untraceable numbers, which were later identified using forensic analysis.

They also recorded 98 cases of breach of promise to marry, where men allegedly exploited women emotionally, physically, or financially under the pretext of marriage before abandoning them.

The 3,826 people arrested for harassment during SHE Teams’ decoy operations were provided counselling, while serious cases resulted in FIRs and judicial custody.

Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to report any form of harassment by dialing 100 or contacting the SHE Teams via WhatsApp at 949061655