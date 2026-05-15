Hyderabad SHE Teams secure conviction of two for harassing women

Both the convicts were sentenced to two days of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,500 each was imposed on them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 3:52 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams have secured convictions against two men in separate cases of online harassment of women, both booked under Section 292 BNS and Section 70(c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

In the first case, Chinthalapally Naveen Reddy, 30, a resident of Karimnagar, was found guilty of harassing a woman through repeated calls, messages, and blackmail despite warnings from SHE Teams officials.

In the second case, Gadapa Naresh, 28, a resident of Langer Houz in Hyderabad, was found guilty of harassing unknown women through phone calls, messages, and blackmail, again despite prior warnings.

Subhan Bakery

Both convicts were sentenced to two days of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 1,500 each.

The SHE Teams have urged women and girls to report incidents of online harassment, stalking, blackmail, or obscene communication through the SHE Teams helpline or official social media platforms, and warned of strict legal action against offenders.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 3:52 pm IST

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