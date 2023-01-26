Hyderabad: Shivaji’s descendant Sambhajiraje met with CM KCR

Hyderabad: 13th descendent of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

CM KCR welcomed Sambhajiraje by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet at Pragati Bhavan. The Chief Minister hosted lunch to Sambhajiraje and held discussions on many issues.

Sambhajiraje inquired about the public welfare and development achieved by the Telangana state within a short time. He further enquired about the operational procedures followed by the Telangana state government in providing big welfare to the people of all sections including farmers, SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

The former MP also expressed his wish that Telangana development model and welfare schemes be implemented in Maharashtra.

Apart from development issues, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country. The CM and former MP opined that an innovative agenda aimed at public welfare is necessary to come before the people for the development of the people and for the integrity of the country. CM KCR and Sambhajiraje decided to meet again and discuss all the issues if necessary depending on the occasion.

On this occasion, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje recollected the services rendered by the ancestors of Shambhajiraje from Shivaji Maharaj to Sahu Maharaj to the country. CM KCR opined that their rule towards equality and public welfare will remain in the history of the country with golden letters. In the discussion, CM KCR made it clear that, with their inspiration, people’s rule will continue in Telangana without caste and religious discrimination.

On this occasion, Shambhajiraje also presented the book ‘Rajarshi Sahu Chhatrapati’ to CM KCR.