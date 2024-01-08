Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh secures spot in Paris Olympics

Hyderabad: Shooter Esha Singh made Telangana proud by securing a spot at the Paris Olympics in the Women’s 10-meter air pistol category.

The 18-year-old Hyderabad shooter confirmed her place by winning gold at the Asian Qualifiers with a score of 243.1, along with shooter Varun Tomar who also qualified by clinching gold at the Men 10m air pistol event.

So far, 15 Indian shooters have confirmed their spot in the Paris Olympics.

Last year in September, Singh won a total of four medals, including two silver in the Asian Games.

She, along with celebrated boxer Nikhat Zareen was facilitated with a 600-square-yard plot by the previous BRS government.

The young shooter also received a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for winning silver in the Women’s 10M air pistol at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup.

After winning multiple ISSF medals in the junior ranks for a few years, Esha clinched silver in ISSF World Cup in March 2022.