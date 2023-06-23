Hyderabad: Shop burnt down at Balapur; Man appeals for financial aid

Hyderabad: In a tragic fire mishap that took place on April 29 in Balapur, a newly set up wholesale grocery shop was burnt to ashes due to an alleged short circuit.

Mohd Abul Hasan who is the owner of Harmain Traders, lost everything he owned as he invested nearly 18 lakhs and other valuable assets he had in setting up a new store.

Hasan is a resident of Yakutpura and had the grocery store for six years. However, he decided to expand his business and shifted to a new commercial store space in Balapur.

Hasan’s shop after the fire mishap

On April 29, like any other regular day, he closed his shop at the day’s end and left for his house. At nearly 4:30 am the next morning, he received a call which gave him the shock of his life.

Passersby noticed smoke coming out of his shop and informed him about the mishap through his cell phone number displayed outside his shop.

Hasan then immediately rushed to his site to find that his shop was nearly destroyed. Fire engines were called to the site and the flames were doused.

Hasan then raised a complaint at the nearby police station following which an FIR was lodged and police after investigation revealed that a shock circuit was the reason behind the fire mishap.

Left indebted and shattered by the loss, Hasan tried reaching the state government officials for help.

For nearly 40 days now, Hasan has been roaming around to claim the chief minister’s relief fund, hoping that it would compensate for the loss to some extent as his shop was yet to be insured.

“However, no response from the CM office has been received so far,” said Hasan.

Curious over the delay, Hasan revisited the CM relief fund office, situated on the ground floor of Telangana Secretariat.

What he saw there made him lose hope completely as the file he submitted a month ago lay in the same place where he left it.

When he tried asking the officials, they said that a copy of his file has been sent to other districts for processing.

“I invested each penny I had to boost the business, hoping I would able to fetch my family’s growing needs. But now I am left with nothing,” said Hasan.

Appeal to help Hasan

Hasan has three children who are currently studying at MS school. Saddened after the school administration gave him a deadline for payment of fees, failing which the names of his kids’ would be slashed from the school’s register, Hasan has appealed to citizens to help him with whatever amount they can.

After the government’s help got delayed, Hasan found no means to save his kids from getting terminated from school.

He reached out to The Siasat daily, with the hope to get help from society.

Those ready to help can transfer the amount directly to his account or can even Google Pay him on 8919036115.

Bank details

Bank name: SBI

Branch: Edi Bazar

Account number: 20021074729

IFSC code: SBIN0008026