Hyderabad: Short heavy rain brings cheer and traffic woes

Hyderabad: The city received short bouts of showers for an hour on Wednesday evening with Shaikpet area receiving the highest rainfall. Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, Charminar and Gulzar House areas also received a considerable amount of rain.
However, reports of water logging and slow vehicular movement were reported from AR petrol pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdi ka Pool, Ayodhya Jn., PTI, Mahaveer Hospital towards Masab Tank, the Hyderabad traffic police tweeted.
According to the weather department, on Thursday, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated places
Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days.
The city will experience maximum temperatures between 31 to 33 degree Celcius and a minimum temperature between 23 to 25 degree Celcius in the next three days.