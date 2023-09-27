Hyderabad: Short heavy rain brings cheer and traffic woes

Hyderabad: The city received short bouts of showers for an hour on Wednesday evening with Shaikpet area receiving the highest rainfall. Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, Charminar and Gulzar House areas also received a considerable amount of rain.

However, reports of water logging and slow vehicular movement were reported from AR petrol pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdi ka Pool, Ayodhya Jn., PTI, Mahaveer Hospital towards Masab Tank, the Hyderabad traffic police tweeted.

Date: 27-09-2023 at 1831 hrs



Due to heavy flow of traffic, Rains, Water Logging and peak hours, movement of Vehicle is slow from AR Petrol pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdi ka Pool, Ayodhya Jn., PTI, Mahaveer Hospital towards Masab Tank. pic.twitter.com/EVx1QWQ6C1 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 27, 2023

According to the weather department, on Thursday, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated places

Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days.

The city will experience maximum temperatures between 31 to 33 degree Celcius and a minimum temperature between 23 to 25 degree Celcius in the next three days.