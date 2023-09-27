Hyderabad: Short heavy rain brings cheer and traffic woes

Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th September 2023 7:05 pm IST
Rainfall at Begumpet on Wednesday (Screengrab)

Hyderabad: The city received short bouts of showers for an hour on Wednesday evening with Shaikpet area receiving the highest rainfall. Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, Charminar and Gulzar House areas also received a considerable amount of rain.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

However, reports of water logging and slow vehicular movement were reported from AR petrol pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdi ka Pool, Ayodhya Jn., PTI, Mahaveer Hospital towards Masab Tank, the Hyderabad traffic police tweeted.

According to the weather department, on Thursday, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated places

MS Education Academy

Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days.

The city will experience maximum temperatures between 31 to 33 degree Celcius and a minimum temperature between 23 to 25 degree Celcius in the next three days.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th September 2023 7:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button