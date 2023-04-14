Hyderabad should be India’s 2nd capital: Prakash Ambedkar at statue launch

Hyderabad: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi national president and Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar on Friday at the inauguration of the 125-feet-tall statue in the city said that the constitution drafting committee chairman called for Hyderabad to be established as the second capital city of India and urged the Telangana government to pursue it.

“Babasaheb said that Delhi is at a distance of 300 KMs from Pakistan’s border and at a distance of 500 KMs from China. The proposal of making Hyderabad the second capital city of the nation could not be carried forward. However, the situation in the country is favourable to make this possible currently,” said the grandson of BR Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar further said, “I was reading the debates of the Constituent Assembly and I saw that BR Ambedkar called for the establishment of a second capital city for the country. He said that the country cannot become secure until there is a 2nd capital city”.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prakash Ambedkar said that the spirit of the famous slogan ‘educate-organise-agitate’ should be the agitation to bring about change in the society and establishing a new system in the nation.

“Babasaheb authored an economics thesis called the ‘Problem of Rupee’, which we term as the ‘Theory of Loot’. Telangana state and the chief minister’s efforts through Dalitha Bandhu is taking forward BR Ambedkar’s economic aspirations, thereby stopping this Loot,” said BR Ambedkar’s grandson.

Prakash Ambedkar said that the Telangana government could ask for Hyderabad to be made the second capital of India as the situation in the country looks favourable in the present times.

Prakash Ambedkar on Friday arrived at the Pragathi Bhavan where he was received by the chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao along with other ministers. He was felicitated by the chief minister. Prakash Ambedkar was invited as the sole chief guest to the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near the new secretariat building also named after the Father of the Indian Constitution.

‘Ambedkar award’ from Telangana government: KCR

KCR on Friday announced the institution of ‘The Ambedkar Award’ at the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall Ambedkar statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The state is set to felicitate people who have provided extraordinary services across the country and the state with the new award.

“The government has deposited Rs 51 crores in order to give the award every year. We will receive Rs 3 Crores as interest every year and we will use this money to present the ‘Ambedkar Award’,” said KCR.

KCR said that Ambedkar was a ‘universal man’ and his ideals are universally applicable and said that he is a light to the downtrodden throughout the world.

He said, “All the ministers and secretaries who come to the new secretariat building after its inauguration on April 30, will be able to see the Ambedkar statue, the martyr memorial, and the Buddha statue which will help them contemplate whether they are walking according to Ambedkar’s ideals”.

Exrpessing confidence that BRS was going to form the government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, KCR on Friday said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented across the country after the party came to power.

The Dalit Bandu scheme, launched in 2021 offers Rs 10 lakh to Scheduled Caste families as a 100 per cent grant to start a business. The funds given under the direct benefit transfer scheme need not be repaid.

“I will tell you some things. In this 2024 general elections, the next government is ours, ours and ours. Some of our enemies may not be able to digest this. But one spark is enough to light,” he said.

Also on the occassion, the state government awarded 2 acres of land Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) to construct an office here in the city. The chief minister presented the land to DICCI National president, N Ravi Kumar, and Telangana chapter president Aruna Dasari.