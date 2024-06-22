Hyderabad: SI attached to DCP office for joining hands with thieves

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police posted in Uppal police station has been attached to the DCP office as a disciplinary action for joining hands with thieves and being negligent towards the complaint of victims.

For the past several days, a gang of youngsters has been harassing the couples at Uppal Bhagayath during the night time, blackmailing and extorting money from them. Recently, when a couple was harassed in a similar manner and Rs 3 lakh was extorted from them, they complained to SI Shankar at Uppal police station.

Instead of taking action against the thieves, SI Shankar made negotiations and asked the victims to compromise with the thieves. As they were not getting justice, the couple escalated the issue to the higher-ups, who found out that the SI was working hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of the crime.

Uppal circle inspector has informed the media that five persons have been arrested on Wednesday for extorting money from the victims and they were sent for judicial remand.