Hyderabad: SI, head constable of Miyapur PS caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: A head constable named D Venkat Reddy of Miyapur police station was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a person on instructions of sub-inspector Yadagiri Rao.

A person T Ashok Kumar had approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau and filed a complaint against the policemen for demanding the bribe amount to settle a case. Prior to it, the head constable had demanded and accepted Rs. 30,000 from Ashok Kumar and his friend Leela Prabhu.

The ACB sleuths on Tuesday caught Venkat Reddy when he accepted the bribe amount. The fingers of the hand of Venkat Reddy tested positive in the chemical test. Venkat Reddy and Yadagiri Rao were arrested and will be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases.