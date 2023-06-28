Hyderabad: SIAFAT, Mesco organize free medical camp in Old City

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Mesco joined hands with the management committee of Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli, to organize a free medical camp on Monday. The event aimed to provide medical diagnosis and assistance to individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes, attracting the participation of around 200 men and women.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Trustee of Faiz-e-Aam Trust, highlighted the significance of serving the people, stating that in Islam, visiting the sick holds great importance. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining good health and fitness. Dr. Mohiuddin urged everyone to prioritize their well-being and raise awareness about the crucial role health plays in our lives. He reminded the audience that even with all the comforts and luxuries, one’s quality of life suffers if health deteriorates.

During the camp, free medical examinations were conducted, and medicines worth Rs. 1.5 lakh were distributed to the participants. Dr. Mohiuddin mentioned that this medical camp marked the first of many to be organized at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, with the goal of promoting health awareness among the community. He expressed gratitude to Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Mesco for their support, as well as to renowned pharmaceutical companies for providing the necessary medications.

Among the esteemed individuals present at the event were Mr. Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust; Mr. Rizwan Haider, Trustee of Faiz-e-Aam Trust; Mr. Syed Haider Ali, Board Member of Faiz-e-Aam Trust; Mr. Sheikh Osman Ghani, Head of Mosque Khazana-e-Aab Management Committee; Mr. Mir Zulfiqar Ali, Member of Mosque Management Committee; Dr. Hafiz Shaji Imam, Member of the management committee of Masjid Khazana-e-Aab; Syed Abdul Sattar, Manager of Faiz Aam Trust; Mohammad Azam, Field Officer of Faiz-e-Aam, MESCO; representatives from Bibi Amena Milli Hospital; and members of Faiz-e-Aam Trust.

Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Dr. Syed Hasan diligently examined the patients and prescribed the necessary medications during the diagnosis. Mr. Rizwan Haider took the opportunity to shed light on the objectives of the free medical camp. The attendees, both men and women, expressed their gratitude to Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Mesco, and Bibi Amena Milli Hospital for organizing the camp, which lasted from 10 am to 3 pm.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the medical camp, Siasat and Faiz Aam Trust, together with Ayesha Effendi Skill Development Center, are providing vocational courses related to employment at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli. Individuals ranging from 10 to 60 years old are receiving training, with over 400 men and women having already benefited from these centers and connected with employment opportunities.