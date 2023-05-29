Hyderabad: Siasat, IBS to conduct job fair on June 3

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily and IMPEC Business Services Private Limited are going to organize a job fair on June 3. The opportunity is open to jobseekers, both freshers and experienced candidates.

Interested persons are encouraged to bring two copies of their updated curriculum vitae (CV) and reach the venue by 11 am on Saturday. The fair aims to cater to a diverse range of candidates, accepting applications from both graduates and undergraduates.

The job fair will take place at the office of Siasat Daily, which is located opposite Ramakrishna theatre, Abids, Hyderabad.

To obtain further information about the job fair, individuals can contact the organizers by dialing the following cellphone numbers: 7993985533 or 9885316786.