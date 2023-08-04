Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 12 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Funeral prayer was led by Maulana Syed Abdul Majeed

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 4th August 2023 2:11 pm IST
Siasat Millat Fund
Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, the News Editor of Siasat, received a letter from the Charminar police station requesting assistance in burying a deceased Muslim body.

BookMyMBBS

Subsequently, 11 more requests were received from different police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the purpose of burial. In total, 12 deceased bodies were acquired from Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital and laid to rest in the Secunderabad cemetery.

The funeral prayer was led by Maulana Syed Abdul Majeed, Vice President, Arafat Masjid, S.R.T Colony, Yakutpura, while Maulana Syed Abdul Hafeez Ashrafi offered dua-e-maghfirat.

MS Education Academy

Social activist Muhammad Hameeduddin, along with Sheikh Naeem, Maulana Syed Khawaja Maazuddin Ashrafi Khalifa, and Allama Madani Mian Ashrafi, also participated in the funeral prayer.

During his Umrah pilgrimage, Muhammad Khalid reportedly offered prayers for the health and long life of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor, The Siasat Daily. Along with seeking forgiveness for the deceased, prayers were also made for those who contributed to the Millat Fund. Muhammad Naseeruddin, the owner of Mezban Function Plaza, prayed for Allah’s blessings upon those who assisted the deceased in their final journey.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 4th August 2023 2:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button