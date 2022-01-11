Hyderabad: Siblings handed 3-year jail term for murder

Hyderabad: Two siblings including a woman, on Monday, were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court, in connection with a murder case.

The incident occurred in November 2014 when 32-year-old Mummidi Sony and her 34-year-old brother Duggirala Sai Prasad, residents of Ghatkesar were involved in an altercation with 32-year-old Karam Santosh, who allegedly demanded back money which he had lent to their mother.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Ghatkesar police officials said, “Santosh had loaned some money to Sony’s mother and went to demand it back. An argument ensued during which Santosh beat Sony. Upon seeing this, Sai Prasad took a stick and attacked Santosh while Sony took a knife and stabbed the victim,”.

Santosh succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in January 2015. The police had initially booked a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Soni and Sai Prasad.

Following Santosh’s demise, they were booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC. Apart from the three-year jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on each of them.