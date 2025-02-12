Hyderabad siblings win Global Best M-Gov Gold Award 2025 in Dubai

Hyderabad siblings Zain Ahmed Samdani and Faria Zubair have made India proud by winning the Gold Award at the Global Best M-Gov Award 2025 during the ongoing World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

The award was presented by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president, deputy prime minister, and chairman of the presidential court, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The recognition came on the summit’s opening day, Tuesday, February 11.

Zain and Faria were honoured for their groundbreaking work on ExoHeal, a modular exoskeletal hand rehabilitation device that leverages neuroplasticity and Azure technology to aid paralysed and stroke patients. Their innovation significantly reduces recovery time and is far more affordable compared to existing alternatives.

Zain Ahmed Samdani wearing ExoHeal glove (Photo: Stefan Andrei Micu)

The AI-powered robotic glove combines machine learning algorithms to accelerate therapy by 50 percent, while also providing personalized treatment plans and gamified experiences to engage patients. A key feature of ExoHeal is its remote monitoring system. ExoHeal marks a breakthrough in neurorehabilitation, offering faster and more affordable recovery solutions.

“It’s such an honour to receive this award. This achievement is a huge step in realizing our vision to help paralyzed patients access affordable and faster rehabilitation,” Zain and Faria told Siasat.com on receiving the Global Best M-Gov Award.

The 2025 Global Best M-Gov Gold Award goes to Germany’s Exoheal, an app which provides AI-powered rehabilitation to paralysis and stroke patients. Congratulations!

(7/7)@GovTechPrize#WorldGovSummit#WGS25 pic.twitter.com/yGzdNffaUX — World Governments Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 11, 2025

A vision born from a personal experience

The inspiration for ExoHeal came in 2015, during a family vacation when Zain met his maternal uncle for the first time. His uncle had suffered a stroke and was left partially paralyzed—unable to respond or even lift a spoon. Witnessing this struggle firsthand, Zain set out on a mission to make robotic rehabilitation more affordable and accessible for paralysed and stroke patients worldwide.

Meet the minds behind ExoHeal

ExoHeal is part of V-Bionic, a startup founded by 24-year-old Zain, who was born in Hyderabad and raised in Saudi Arabia. He is currently pursuing Robotics and Intelligent Systems at Constructor University, formerly known as Jacobs International University in Germany. His sister, Faria Zubair who is doing a double degree BBA Online from the University of The People (California) and Arts & English Literature from St Georges Degree and PG College in Hyderabad, Telangana, plays a crucial role as Head of Design while continuing with her experience and passion for designing since her School years.

Their recent win at WGS is not their first international accolade. In May 2022, V-Bionic was honoured with Microsoft’s 2022 Imagine Cup World Championship, a testament to their groundbreaking work in assistive technology. Later that year, Zain was also recognized with the prestigious Diana Award 2022 for his contributions through Technology to help Humanity.