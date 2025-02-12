Watch: Indian expat wins 24K gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck in Dubai

Dubai: A 38-year-old Indian expat, Someswararao Mungi, has won the region’s first 24K gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck in a raffle held at the Dubai Gold Souk Extension.

The unexpected win was the highlight of the ‘Shop and Win’ campaign, which ran from November 14 to January 31. During the promotion, shoppers earned a raffle entry for every Dirham 500 spent at participating stores.

Someswararao Mungi (Photo: Instagram)

Mungi, a Dubai-based fintech professional, has been residing in the UAE since 2021.

Expressing his astonishment, Mungi said,

“Honestly, I am still in shock. People often attribute such wins to pure luck, but it was suggested to me that this might be a blessing for good deeds done in the past.” “It’s a humbling thought that how we treat others truly matters. I’m grateful to the Dubai Gold Souk Extension for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This surprise has brought immense joy to my life.”

Located in Deira, the Dubai Gold Souk Extension seamlessly blends tradition with modern retail. It attracts both residents and tourists with its gold and jewelry shops, bullion dealers, global brands, workshops, dining options, and valet parking services.

This vibrant marketplace continues to be a prime destination for gold and jewelry lovers, offering an unmatched shopping experience in the heart of Dubai.