Hyderabad: Sigma Advanced Systems inks Rs 3,800 cr agreement with Rolls-Royce

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Sigma Advanced Systems on Monday, April 27, said it has signed a seven-year long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce, valued at Rs 3,800 crore to manufacture and supply aerospace systems.

Under the agreement, Sigma Advanced Systems will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programmes, a release said.

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This is a programme-level partnership delivered through the company’s manufacturing network across India and the UK, reflecting how the company is increasingly operating as an integrated global platform rather than a location-specific supplier, it said.

Sigma Advanced Systems Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sunil Kumar Kalidindi said: “This partnership with Rolls-Royce reflects how our strategy is taking shape. It validates the investments we have made in building a connected India–UK platform and our focus on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships. We see this as an opportunity to deepen our role in global aerospace programs while continuing to scale our capabilities across both regions.”

Part of Rolls Royce expansion plan

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce earlier said it is looking at making India its third “home market” outside of the UK in line with a plan to unlock the full potential of opportunities across an array of domains including jet engine, naval propulsion, land systems and advanced engineering.

In an interview to PTI, Sashi Mukundan, the executive vice president of Rolls-Royce India, elaborating on the move, said the company is planning for a “big investment” in the country and listed developing a next-generation aero engine in India as a priority to power the combat jets that New Delhi will produce under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Besides the UK, Rolls Royce considers the US and Germany as its “home markets” as the company has considerable presence including manufacturing facilities in these two countries