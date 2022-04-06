Hyderabad: Signals to be set up in Old City to better traffic system

Hyderabad: The process of setting up new traffic signals has been speeded up in many areas of the old city. There seems to be progress in bettering the traffic system on busy traffic junctions.

The process of setting up signals started at Engine Bowli junction, Falaknuma Bandlaguda, and other areas. Along with the signals CCTV cameras are also being set up.

In order to free Chandrayangutta Bandlaguda road from accidents traffic signals along with CCTV cameras are being set up at Errakunta.

After the setting up of traffic signals at Engine Bowli Junction, the traffic jam issues will be solved. Similarly, traffic signals are being set up at Hafiz Baba Nagar, Madannpet, Yakutpura, and other areas to better the traffic system on these busy roads.

The GHMC and City Traffic Police have identified those traffic junctions which are prone to traffic jams. Action is also being taken to reduce the speed at these junctions to control the traffic.