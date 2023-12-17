Hyderabad: Sikhs commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur’s 348th martyrdom anniversary

Hyderabad: The Sikh community commemorated the 348th Martyrdom Day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji, with devotion and respect. The occasion was marked by a series of ceremonial events organised by the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad.

The main event, a Vishal Kirtan Darbar, was held on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Municipal Ground, Chilkalguda.

@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/jL1oWjdpVd — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) December 17, 2023

Following the Kirtan Darbar, a vibrant Nagarkeertan procession commenced in the evening, showcasing the cultural heritage of the Sikh community.

This procession included Nishan Sahebans, religious flags from various gurudwaras of the twin cities, and the Panj Pyaras, symbolising the five beloved disciples of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The day’s proceedings culminated with the serving of Guru Ka Langar, a communal meal open to all devotees.