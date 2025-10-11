Hyderabad: Silver surges 16 pc; Gold rates remain steady

Hyderabad: This month, Hyderabad’s silver market witnessed notable fluctuations. On October 1, silver was priced at Rs 1,61,000 per kilogram, rising to Rs 1,87,000 per kilogram by October 11, an increase of about 16.1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Hyderabad remained relatively stable, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 12,426 per gram, 22-carat at Rs 11,390 per gram, and 18-carat at Rs 9,319 per gram.

Silver prices in Hyderabad :

October 1: Rs 1,61,000 per kilogram

October 11: Rs 1,87,000 per kilogram

Change: Approximately +16.1pc

Gold Prices:

24-Carat Gold: Rs 12,426 per gram

22-Carat Gold: Rs 11,390 per gram

18-Carat Gold: Rs 9,319 per gram

Silver: Rs 187 per gram

These rates indicate a steady demand for precious metals, influenced by factors such as global market trends and domestic consumption patterns.