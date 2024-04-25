Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines to pay Telangana cop Rs 2L for faulty seats

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines was directed by the consumer court in Hyderabad to compensate Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta for Rs 2 lakh after he over dysfunctional recliner seats on a flight from Hyderabad to Australia, via Singapore.

In May last year, Ravi Gupta had booked two business class seats on a Singapore Airlines flight to Australia, where he travelled with his wife. The business-class recliner seats can be operated via electronic controls. However, the couple found them to be dysfunctional.

In their complaint to the consumer court in Hyderabad, the couple stated that despite paying Rs 66,750 each for the business class tickets, Rs 18,000 more than the economy class ticket on Singapore Airlines, the couple were forced to stay awake through the journey.

They also alleged that apart from the legroom provided for business-class seats, they were treated like economy-class passengers.

Post their complaint, the couple was offered 10,000 KrisFlyer miles per person on the Singapore Airlines flights, which they turned down.

Singapore Airlines was directed to return Rs 97,500 to the couple for the Business class seats, each costing Rs 48,750, with an additional interest of 12% from May 23, 2023, until realization.

Additionally, the airline was instructed to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh towards mental agony and physical suffering to the couple as well as Rs 10K towards the costs of the complaint.