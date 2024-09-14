Hyderabad: Sinkhole causes panic among commuters in Miyapur

The road is a busy route used by vehicles traveling towards Managar, Prashantnagar, JPNR, and Bollaram, with several schools located nearby.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th September 2024 5:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sinkhole causes panic among commuters in Miyapur
Authorities repairing the sinkhole on the Madinaguda road

Hyderabad: Commuters in Miyapur experienced significant disruptions at Madinaguda main road due to a large sinkhole that formed after a section of the road caved in.

A sudden road collapse at Deepthisree Nagar in Miyapur led to the formation of a sinkhole at 3 pm on Friday, September 13. The sinkhole, measuring around 3 meters wide and 3 meters deep, prompted authorities to immediately set up barricades and halt traffic to prevent accidents.

Also Read
Video: Andhra Pradesh woman falls into sinkhole in Malaysia, goes missing

The road is a busy route for vehicles travelling towards Managar, Prashantnagar, JPNR, and Bollaram, with several schools nearby. A major disaster was averted as locals noticed the sinkhole before school dismissal, likely preventing harm to schoolchildren and vans.

Officials suspect that a burst nala pipeline adjacent to the road may have caused the sinkhole, with water leakage weakening the ground beneath.

Immediate repairs are expected to begin soon to address the issue and prevent further disruptions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th September 2024 5:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button