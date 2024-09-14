Hyderabad: Sinkhole causes panic among commuters in Miyapur

Hyderabad: Commuters in Miyapur experienced significant disruptions at Madinaguda main road due to a large sinkhole that formed after a section of the road caved in.

A sudden road collapse at Deepthisree Nagar in Miyapur led to the formation of a sinkhole at 3 pm on Friday, September 13. The sinkhole, measuring around 3 meters wide and 3 meters deep, prompted authorities to immediately set up barricades and halt traffic to prevent accidents.

The road is a busy route for vehicles travelling towards Managar, Prashantnagar, JPNR, and Bollaram, with several schools nearby. A major disaster was averted as locals noticed the sinkhole before school dismissal, likely preventing harm to schoolchildren and vans.

Sinkhole Causes Panic Among Motorists in Miyapur, Hyderabad



Motorists were left in shock when a section of the main road from Madinaguda Shanti Nagar Colony to MAnagar suddenly collapsed around 3 p.m. on Friday. The road caved in, forming a large sinkhole about 3 meters wide… pic.twitter.com/eH3G7kjdeG — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) September 14, 2024

Officials suspect that a burst nala pipeline adjacent to the road may have caused the sinkhole, with water leakage weakening the ground beneath.

Immediate repairs are expected to begin soon to address the issue and prevent further disruptions.



