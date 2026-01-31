Hyderabad: Six arrested for gambling in Falaknuma

Rs 9,960 cash was seized during the police raid along with a pack of cards.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st January 2026 4:06 pm IST
Six arrested for card gambling in Falaknuma
Six arrested for card gambling in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested by Falaknuma police on Friday, January 30, for playing teen patti (card game) near Basti Dawakhana in Amjadullabagh, Fathima Nagar.

Police seized Rs 9,960 cash during the raid along with a pack of cards. The accused have been identified as Mohd Baba, Mohammed Chand, Khadar Ali, Mohd Mahboob, Chand Pasha and Shaik Rasheed. All are residents of Fathima Nagar.

Mohammed Baba had allegedly organised the gambling activity to earn easy money, said police.

Add as a preferred source on Google

A case has been registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act. Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st January 2026 4:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button