Hyderabad: Six arrested for gambling in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested by Falaknuma police on Friday, January 30, for playing teen patti (card game) near Basti Dawakhana in Amjadullabagh, Fathima Nagar.

Police seized Rs 9,960 cash during the raid along with a pack of cards. The accused have been identified as Mohd Baba, Mohammed Chand, Khadar Ali, Mohd Mahboob, Chand Pasha and Shaik Rasheed. All are residents of Fathima Nagar.

Mohammed Baba had allegedly organised the gambling activity to earn easy money, said police.

A case has been registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act. Further investigation is underway.