Hyderabad: Six arrested in connection with pickpocket’s murder in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Attapur police have arrested six individuals who are allegedly involved in the murder of a pickpocket named Khaleelullah. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Osman Hussain, 31, a resident of Pahadi Shareef; Mohammed Yousuf, 48, a resident of Chintalmet; Rizwan, 23, a resident of Chintalmet; Mohammed Shafi, 26, a resident of Chintalmet; Mohammed Masood, 27, a resident of Karwan; and Mohammed Salman, 23, a resident of Attapur.

Jagadeesh Reddy, DCP of Rajendranagar, informed the media that Khaleelullah and Osman were close friends but had a falling out over the distribution of the proceeds from their stolen property. “Khaleelullah and Osman were involved in stealing mobile phones together. However, they had a disagreement and went their separate ways,” stated the DCP.

On July 1, Osman, along with Yousuf, Shafi, Masood, Salman, and Rizwan, met Khaleelullah and they consumed alcohol at different locations in the city. “Later that night, they all gathered in Chintalmet where a quarrel broke out between Osman and Khaleelullah. Osman then took out a knife and stabbed Khaleelullah. The Other persons held the hands and legs of the victim,” explained Jagadeesh Reddy.

The Attapur police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) r/w 34 of IPC. On Wednesday, all six individuals were arrested and presented before the court.