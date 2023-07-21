Hyderabad: Six booked for racing Ferrari, Lamborghini, other luxury cars in Kokapet

Hyderabad: In an incident, a group of individuals engaged in reckless racing of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and other luxury cars in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The police acted swiftly and registered a case against six individuals who were involved in the racing.

Though the incident took place on July 14, it came to light recently.

In the racing that took place on the Movie Towers Roads in Kokapet village, Hyderabad, luxury cars such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes Benz, and two Innovas were involved.

Four high-end racing cars (Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Audi and Mercedes) were seized by Cybeeabad police for illegal racing in Kokapet drivers booked under 336 IPC. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/oLO7C4JV7s — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 21, 2023

The Narsingi Police swiftly responded to the incident and took legal action against the individuals involved in the illegal racing event. The police have registered a case against the six persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act.

As a part of the investigation, the luxury cars used in the racing in Hyderabad were seized.

Police is investigating why some of these luxury vehicles were registered in states other than Telangana when their owners reside in Hyderabad.

People who indulge in such activities must know that racing luxury cars on public roads not only violates the law but also puts everyone’s lives in danger. Speeding and reckless driving are major contributors to road accidents in India.